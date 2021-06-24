A Port Charlotte man was arrested this week in connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Brian Glenn Bingham, 35, who also has an address in New Jersey, was charged Tuesday with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, among other charges.
Bingham will make his initial court appearance June 23 in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.
The Jan. 6 insurrection disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress to count electoral votes in the presidential election.
Bingham was among the protesters at the U.S. Capitol, entering the building through the east front doors around 2:42 p.m. after they became unsecured, according to court documents.
Surveillance video from inside the Capitol building shows Bingham engaging police in a physical altercation around 2:55 p.m.
As police tried to push the crowd out of the building, Bingham confronted an officer and appeared to shout at him.
As officers continued to push Bingham toward the doorway, he appeared to throw a punch or shove the officer.
Additional footage — video taken by another alleged rioter and body-worn camera footage of two Metropolitan Police Department officers — show similar activity from the doorway of the Capitol building where Bingham can be seen grabbing at and pushing the officer.
In the officer's video, Bingham can be heard shouting at officers, “You won’t hurt ANTIFA, but you’ll murder innocent girls,” and “Where do you want me to move? Push me again.”
Bingham's photo was included among bulletins issued by the FBI to identify suspects in the Capitol breach. Tips led investigators to Bingham's Facebook and Instagram pages.
After obtaining a grand jury subpoena and search warrant, investigators were able to confirm Bingham's Facebook account, which had been closed around Jan. 22.
They uncovered photos, videos and posts made to the account during the Capitol riot.
In Bingham's Facebook records, investigators found a video taken from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, showing rioters marching through the building.
Bingham had posted the video to his Facebook page around Jan. 7 with the caption, "The door was open and we walked in and didn't break anything, the girl was killed inside door at right at the end of video You decide? Telling people to be peace as we walk in, hmm."
Investigators also found an exchange between Bingham and another individual later in the day of Jan. 6.
The individual asks Bingham if he is OK.
Bingham responds: "I got to mandhandl(e) 5 cops and live to tell."
A different Facebook exchange with another individual shows Bingham further discussing the Jan. 6 incident.
Bingham wrote, "There was one scuffle that I got in between the one cop and the crowd, he was being dirty. I said, 'It ain't worth it, they are about to swarm you for hitting the wrong guy's eyeball' then a buddy cop grabbed him and they walked off."
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the DOJ National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section with assistance from the Middle District of Alabama.
In the 150 days since Jan. 6, approximately 465 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach, including over 130 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
