PORT CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies Monday after allegedly choking his girlfriend and preventing her from calling 911.
Coby M. Abbenante, 28, is charged with one count each of domestic battery by strangulation and tampering with a witness.
Deputies responded to a domestic violence call at 12:44 a.m. from Warne Street. They then made contact with both Abbenante and his girlfriend, the complaining witness.
The complainant alleged the couple was in the middle of a verbal argument when Abbenante “got into her face,” according to the arrest report.
She attempted to call 911, but said Abbenante grabbed her phone and threw it on the ground.
As she continued to yell at him, the complainant further alleged that Abbenante grabbed her by the neck and began to choke her. She told deputies that the choking went on for “approximately two minutes.”
The complainant ultimately managed to grab Abbenante by his neck, according to the report, and pushed him off her.
The arrest report stated that the complainant had marks on her “consistent to her statement,” though she refused treatment from EMS.
Deputies also spoke with Abbenante about the subject. Though most of his statement is redacted, the report says that Abbenante told deputies that he was “tapping” on the complainant’s cellphone while she told him “repeatedly” to stop.
Abbenante was subsequently charged and transported to Charlotte County Jail. He was later released on $8,500 total bond. He is scheduled for arraignment April 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.