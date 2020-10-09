More than 300 photographs and videos containing child pornography were recovered from a Port Charlotte man’s home, police say.
Marquise Antwone Thomas, 33, is now in jail with no bond and facing federal charges of possession of child pornography.
In November 2018, the Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an undercover investigation into child pornography sharing on the internet. The investigation found that activity was coming from a house on the 22000 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte.
In January 2019, a search warrant was executed, and the FBI Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force along with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office found multiple devices with files of child pornography. Thomas admitted to downloading child pornography.
“Whether this is done in person, or virtually, the FBI has the tools and capabilities to uncover these crime, locate these criminals, and bring them to justice,” the FBI said in a statement. “The Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force works side by side with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in our effort to rescue any child being harmed or exploited.”
On Thursday, Thomas was found and arrested with the help of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division.
