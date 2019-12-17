PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man was arrested for false imprisonment and battery Sunday after allegedly attempting to kidnap his girlfriend.
Around 1:44 a.m., a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Walmart on Murdock Circle in reference to a man attempting to force a woman into a white Honda sedan.
An employee said he saw the woman get out of the vehicle and the man tried to force her back in. She was screaming for help and eventually broke free from his grasp, running around the parking lot in an attempt to get away.
The male suspect kept circling the parking lot trying to locate the woman, who ran inside the store, the employee said.
A deputy made contact with the victim, who said she had been with her boyfriend, Rusty Fail, 32. While they were driving, he began accusing her of cheating on him and became increasingly aggressive. She repeatedly told him to let her out due to his erratic driving, but he refused to stop and allow her to leave.
When Fail pulled into the Walmart parking lot, the victim opened the front passenger door and tried to exit the vehicle. She said the suspect grabbed her left arm to prevent her from leaving.
Eventually, he lost his grip, and she ran away, hiding in the parking lot and eventually in the women’s bathroom inside the store.
The victim said she and Fail have been a couple since their early teens and have lived together for at least 10 years. She told the deputy Fail has a methamphetamine problem, and though she did not know if he used that day, his behavior was consistent with his addiction. She did not want to press charges due to fear of retaliation.
The deputy concluded the incident fell into domestic battery, according to the arrest affidavit. When Fail returned to the scene, he was detained and charged with false imprisonment of a person against their will and domestic battery.
