PORT CHARLOTTE -- A Port Charlotte man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a golf cart.
Michael Eugene Wyatt, 32, was charged by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of unarmed burglary, burglary causing in excess of $1,000, and grand theft.
Charlotte County deputies first responded to Cart City on Harper Avenue on Monday, to a report that a perimeter gate had been cut and a golf cart stolen overnight.
Staff told the responding deputies that when they first arrived at the property that morning, they discovered that the property fence had been “torn down” and power had been turned off to the business at its breaker box.
The staff conducted an inventory check and found two items missing: a 2022 Evolution Classic 4 Plus (valued at roughly $10,000) and a 12-volt Trojan cart battery (valued at $230).
They told deputies the cart that had been stolen was scheduled to be delivered to another location on Monday; it had been left in a secured fence with the keys in it to be loaded and delivered with more ease.
The staff then checked video footage. They found that video surveillance failed shortly after midnight, indicating that the business’ power failed at that time.
Deputies also made contact with staff from Perma Roof, Cart City’s neighboring business in the same building. They told deputies that the company’s scissor lift truck had been moved backwards, blocking the gate, over the weekend.
Perma Roof’s video surveillance records showed a person entering the truck and attempting to move it, but were unable to disable the vehicle’s air brakes. Nothing was taken from the truck.
From both forms of surveillance, the deputies concluded that a suspect climbed over the fence at the southwest corner of Cart City’s fence on Sunday night. The suspect spends “approximately an hour checking out golf carts and work areas” at the business before attempting to remove the cart inside the secured fence.
The suspect is initially unsuccessful, according to the report, and is later seen “rummaging” through Cart City’s work area and moves two white boxes stacked on top of each other. He then goes to Perma Roof and is seen entering the scissor lift truck.
He then attempts to open the property’s east perimeter gate, but fails, since it is chained locked. Shortly afterward, the power for Cart City fails and surveillance is cut off.
The arrest report alleges that the suspect cut the fence after the power failed, allowing the golf cart to be removed.
Perma Roof’s surveillance system was unaffected, and caught footage of a person leaving the property around 12:39 a.m. on Monday. A second person was also seen on the footage, carrying some form of flashlight.
Fingerprints were also taken at the location; Wyatt was eventually identified as a suspect due to matching the build of the figure in the video footage.
On Tuesday, Wyatt was located and arrested on charges in an unrelated case. He is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail.
