PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man faces charges of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run that left a woman injured.
Jimmy Lee Loutherback, 51, was charged by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, deputies reported Friday.
Deputies were called to a crash Tuesday at Tamiami Trail and Harbor Boulevard where a Dodge Ram struck a Toyota Highlander.
The Highlander driver was bleeding from cuts on her face and forehead and his SUV had “heavy rear-end damage,” reports show. A young child was also a passenger. Her husband drove her to a hospital for treatment.
A witness provided a cellphone video showing the Ram and its license tag.
Meanwhile, another deputy saw the suspected vehicle on Aaron Street near Olean Boulevard. It was registered to Loutherback.
Loutherback wasn't at his home Forest Nelson Boulevard but officers went back at 7 p.m. and saw people there. An older man answered the door when deputies approached, and called for “Jimmy” to come downstairs. Loutherback appeared shortly afterward.
Deputies asked Loutherback where his vehicle was; he said it was parked on Peachland Boulevard. When they asked why it was there, he said he had hit a pole “near Harbor on (U.S.) 41,” reports state.
One of the deputies reported Loutherback “reeked of alcohol” and told him that “the pole was a Toyota.” The officers arrested him.
Loutherback has since been released from Charlotte County Jail on $9,000 bond.
