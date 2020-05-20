A Port Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Lehigh Acres homicide from Sunday.
Benjamin Austin Paige, 22, of the 2400 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte, was charged with the second-degree murder of victim Terrance Brown.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Brown left his home to meet an acquaintance and was shot outside several times.
According to Marceno, Paige was an acquaintance of Brown's who had known him through social media for about a week.
The two had a sexual relationship, and Paige allegedly became angry with the victim for refusing to delete sexually explicit images between the two.
Paige was located in Charlotte County Wednesday and apprehended by Lee County deputies.
Marceno said Paige is "no stranger to law enforcement."
He previously served prison time for a weapons offense, incarcerated in a state prison from July 7, 2016, until January of this year. He was arrested for drug and loitering charges in Charlotte County in April, but that case has since been dropped.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
