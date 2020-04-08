A Port Charlotte man was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tuesday after allegedly posting threatening comments on multiple YouTube videos.
George A. Dwyer, 33, of the 300 block of Lawler St., Port Charlotte, was charged with sending a written threat to kill.
According to an arrest affidavit, he was located by IP address, email and phone number after the FDLE received information from the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center regarding a Suspicious Activity Report submitted by Google. Google provided the YouTube comments which they deemed a “threat involving imminent death or serious bodily injury to a person or persons.”
On Dec. 14, Dwyer allegedly posted a comment on a video titled “EXPOSED: Deep State Plot Against Trump | Louder with Crowder,” stating in part, “Enough is enough. We have to hold them accountable for their actions & that’s why every American reading this should go out and buy a rifle, learn how to use it, and then make their feelings known on the steps of the Capitol.”
On Jan. 22, he reportedly wrote on another video, “If YouTube keeps censoring my comments, I’m going to take my 9 mm carbine rifle on a drive out to whatever (...) city in California they operate in and teach them why you don’t censor people.”
Again on Jan. 25, he posted, “The solution can be found in the poetic lyrics of the late, great G.G. Allin: ‘Kill the police Kill the whole force Smash the system Destroy the courts.’”
On the same video, he also reportedly posted, “What the lot of you fail to grasp: literally nobody cares what we think about any of it. That’s why we are commenting on YouTube videos: we have no actual ... voice that will be listened to. You are ALL nobodies. Just like me, just like Tim, and everyone else who thinks that our opinions should be taken into account. We are the 90% of the population who are expected to shut up, follow orders, and vote as we’re told. They don’t give a f— about us. At all. That’s why I bought a rifle and learned how to use it: that’s my ballot. That’s how you get your voice heard: let them know that You’ll f— them up.”
According to the affidavit, Dwyer also posted on Facebook in January, asking for the best place to shoot a 9 mm gun in Port Charlotte.
He received three comments and later posted again, “I went to Point Black on the corner of Forest Nelson. Same guys who own King of Vape, nobody was on the range when I went, which was perfect because I wanted to be alone because I am not good, not experienced, and don’t want to listen to 60yo men in NAVY hats giving me life lessons.”
An FDLE agent traveled to Point Blank Guns & Shooting Range in February and confirmed Dwyer had been there. The agent then obtained a warrant authorizing him to track Dwyer’s cell phone.
A search warrant was executed at Dwyer’s home in Port Charlotte Tuesday. According to the affidavit, Dwyer admitted to writing the comments on Dec. 14 and Jan. 25 but said he could not remember the others or that his social media accounts were hacked.
A black backpack was reportedly found in his home at the end of the hallway containing a Kel Tec Sub-2000 9 mm rifle with a sling, two magazines, two high-capacity magazines, one 50-round capacity box of 9 mm rounds with 30 rounds left, hearing protection, and two loose 9 mm casings.
Dwyer allegedly admitted he had bought the gun and also said he applied for a concealed weapons permit approximately two months ago but didn’t think he would be approved for it. He stated he suffers from PTSD, OCD and depression and currently takes medication which causes memory loss, according to the affidavit.
As of Wednesday, he was being held at the Charlotte County Jail with a $350,000 bond.
