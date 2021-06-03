PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office report.
Bruce Edward Cahill IV, 32, of the 2000 block of Starlite Lane, was also charged with one count of compiling computer pornography involving a minor.
He is being held at Charlotte County Jail without bond.
In December 2020, a search warrant was executed at Cahill's address by members of the Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and CCSO.
The warrant was based on cybertips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, after over a year of gathering more information where it appeared the same suspect was using multiple Gmail accounts to upload child pornography files in the Google infrastructure.
NCMEC had initially received a tip from Google in October 2019, reporting that child sexual exploitation material was being transmitted within the Google infrastructure.
During execution of the December 2020 search warrant, Bruce Cahill gave a full confession to investigators.
A forensic examination was later conducted on Cahill’s cellphone, revealing additional child pornography files.
An additional search warrant was also carried out on Bruce Cahill’s Google accounts where numerous files of child pornography were found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.