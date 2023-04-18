Courtland Alexander Waters

Courtland Alexander Waters

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Police arrested a man for attacking a pregnant woman and preventing her from calling emergency services, authorities said.

Courtland Alexander Waters, 30, was charged Sunday with with one count each of aggravated battery against a known pregnant victim and tampering in a felony proceeding.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments