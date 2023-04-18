PORT CHARLOTTE — Police arrested a man for attacking a pregnant woman and preventing her from calling emergency services, authorities said.
Courtland Alexander Waters, 30, was charged Sunday with with one count each of aggravated battery against a known pregnant victim and tampering in a felony proceeding.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a reported battery around 11:58 p.m. Saturday, according to Waters' arrest report.
They spoke to a woman who said Waters had called her around 10 p.m. and had started to "slur his words."
When he returned to the home on Manhattan Street around 10:30 p.m., Waters allegedly began yelling at the woman, throwing trash around the residence and slamming doors.
At one point, the woman tried to leave the home to call 911. She said Waters followed her outside and grabbed her tightly from behind.
The woman said Waters' grip left visible marks on her abdomen, and she is 14 weeks pregnant. While her relationship to Waters was redacted in the report, it indicates he was aware of her status at the time of the alleged battery.
Deputies in the report corroborated the woman's injuries and reviewed the audio from the initial 911 call.
In the call, Waters' voice is allegedly heard in the background briefly before the call disconnected. When the dispatchers call back to confirm what had happened, Waters is the one to pick up the call.
Waters was subsequently charged and taken to Charlotte County Jail. He was later charged with other unrelated counts, including failure to sign a court appearance citation, resisting officer without violence, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked.
He is being held at the jail on no bond. He is due to appear in court May 22.
