PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County authorities arrested a man Thursday for alleged financial exploitation of an elderly woman.
Timothy Matthew Bowles, 55, was charged with one count of grand theft and three counts of exploiting an elderly adult, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities allege Bowles kept more than $80,000 from an elderly woman after her Ohio house was sold, using the money for various debit and credit card purchases.
The complainant in the case first contacted CCSO in 2021, claiming Bowles had been withdrawing money from her bank account to pay property taxes.
She also claimed he kept the money from a previous sale of her home, leaving her with just under $500 in her account. The only money regularly deposited into an account she controlled came from Social Security payments.
The probable cause affidavit for Bowles’ case was heavily redacted, obscuring the exact nature of the relationship between Bowles and the complainant.
However, the report notes that Bowles allegedly kept the victim away from “other family” — meaning that the suspect and the complainant are relatives.
The complainant, who has since moved in with a friend, also claims that Bowles put her vehicle in his name and used her banking information to set up another account to deposit her money. She said that she and her friend discovered the new account after attempting to recover her money with Suncoast.
The arrest report for Bowles indicates the alleged theft and withholding of finances would have occurred between April 2019 and September 2021.
The original warrant for Bowles was issued in 2021, though he was not arrested until Thursday.
Bowles was released from Charlotte County Jail on the same day of his arrest, with a total bond of $60,000. An order of no contact has been issued in the case.
