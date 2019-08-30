By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
A Port Charlotte man was arrested Thursday on child pornography and sexual battery charges after law enforcement found images of children engaged in sexual acts on his phone during an unrelated investigation, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Michael Bossen Mayans, 33, allegedly had seven images on his phone depicting underage nude females. At least one photo depicted an underage female performing a sexual act on the Bossen Mayans, who was identified by a tattoo on his abdomen.
Two different female victims were involved, one 12 years of age and another who had not yet reached puberty, according to an arrest affidavit.
Bossen Mayans was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, one count of using a child in a sexual performance, one count of capital sexual battery, and one count of sexual assault by a familial or custodial authority.
After his arrest, his bond was revoked on a prior traffic case.
He was in custody at the Charlotte County Jail Friday. The investigation that led to law enforcement taking Bossen Mayans’ phone is still active, and no further information is available, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck.
