A Port Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday following an early morning shooting in an apartment.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Lakes of Tuscana apartments, Building 2, on Madaca Lane at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday for reported gunshots, according to a sheriff’s office statement.
Deputies found a 64-year-old woman wound on her leg. The wound was not life-threatening, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.
Lawrence Jansen, 59, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
Jansen remained in the Charlotte County Jail on Wednesday night with no bond set.
