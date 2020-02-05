A Port Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday following an early morning shooting in an apartment.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Lakes of Tuscana apartments, Building 2, on Madaca Lane at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday for reported gunshots, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

Deputies found a 64-year-old woman wound on her leg. The wound was not life-threatening, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Lawrence Jansen, 59, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Jansen remained in the Charlotte County Jail on Wednesday night with no bond set.

