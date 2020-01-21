PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man was arrested Jan. 19 after he was found in possession of five people’s personal information and the tools to fabricate fraudulent credit cards, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue Chevy Beretta for running a stop sign near the intersection of Olean Boulevard and Harbor Boulevard.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Economic Unit responded when the deputies found a credit card reader and writer inside a black canvas bag belonging to the passenger, Trevor Fitzpatrick, 26, of the 22100 block of Riverhead Avenue, Port Charlotte.
The driver said he just met Fitzpatrick two days ago and didn’t know much about him. They met through a friend, and Fitzpatrick showed up at his house two days ago with two suitcases and a black canvas bag. They were driving to a friend’s house, and Fitzpatrick had wanted to bring the bag with him because he was concerned about it, the driver said.
The bag also contained several blank credit dummies not yet imprinted with information, which is consistent with illegal activity, according to the affidavit. Several pieces of paper containing driver license numbers, dates of birth, and social security numbers and credit card numbers were also discovered and unaccounted for.
A debit card had one name on the front of the card, but when it was scanned, it came back to a different individual, confirming it had been re-embossed with fictitious information. Two other cards were correctly imprinted, and one had the magnetic strip erased.
Fitzpatrick claimed the bag was not his and said he did not know the people whose names were on the papers or credit cards. He said he was not in possession of the bag and refused to talk further.
He was charged with unlawful possession of personal information for five or more people, a third-degree felony. He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
