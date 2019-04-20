A Port Charlotte man was declared guilty of vehicular homicide by a Charlotte County jury this week.
Stephen Lawrence, 63, reportedly backed his truck into motorcyclist Aaron Wesley around 5:18 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2017. When Charlotte County Fire & EMS arrived, Wesley was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Video surveillance captured Lawrence watching Wesley speed down a street before getting into his truck and backing out into Wesley’s path, never turning his steering wheel to travel down the road, according to the arrest affidavit from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The audio reportedly captured him stating, “Are you kidding me, this is a neighborhood, man. This is a neighborhood,” and, “He got what he deserved.”
Lawrence was listed in his booking report as a teacher at a Christian school.
Aaron Wesley’s wife, Tarsha Wesley, said she and her family didn’t know Lawrence at all aside from seeing him driving his truck down the road. She said prosecutors theorized he was annoyed with people speeding down the street and decided to confront her husband, but that confrontation left him dead.
She was arriving home with her children just after the crash occurred and saw her husband lying on the road.
“I was in shock,” she said. “I was trying to get to him, but they wouldn’t let me. I kept screaming, ‘Cover him up, please!’ because my kids were in the car with me.”
She said her gut told her it wasn’t an accident, and Lawrence never apologized for his actions. Watching the trial this week brought her right back to the day it happened.
“They had to keep playing the tape over and over and over of my husband crashing into the truck,” she said. “They showed a picture of my husband laying on the ground dead. Playing the 911 call when they were like it’s bad, he has no pulse. It was torture to sit there and see this guy that took my husband showing no emotion.”
Wesley believes justice has been served, but it still feels like he won and her family lost.
“Even though he’s been convicted, he’s still winning because he gets to see his family,” she said. “He’s going to prison, but you still see your wife and your kids and your grandkids. We have to go out to a graveyard to visit my husband.”
She said her husband was a passionate person who would help anyone.
“If anybody needed him, he would stop what he was doing to help them,” she said. “Our boys play sports with the Port Charlotte Bandits. Any time they need people to cook on grills for concessions, he would hop in. Whenever they needed someone to stay late and clean up, he was always there.”
She hopes now the trial is over, he can rest in peace and the family can heal.
“Now I feel we can move on a little bit,” she said. “Every time we go to court, it’s like you have a wound and you just pull a scab off. Now I feel this wound can close.”
Lawrence faces up to 15 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 24.
