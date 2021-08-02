FORT MYERS — A Port Charlotte man is in critical condition and a Polk County man is dead after a three-vehicle crash on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

A Fort Myers family in a sedan was also involved in the crash, which occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday, but did not suffer any injuries.

The Polk County man, 28, driving a motorcycle, was headed south in the outside lane of McGregor Boulevard nearing Lake McGregor Drive.

The family — a 28-year-old woman with two boys, 6 and 2 years of age — was traveling in front of the Polk County motorcyclist in the same lane.

The Port Charlotte man, 35, also on a motorcycle and in the same lane, was headed in the same direction behind the Polk County man. 


The Polk County man collided with the sedan while attempting to pass using the inside lane of the roadway.

After the collision, the Polk County motorcyclist drove right toward a paved curb and overturned.

The Port Charlotte man veered right to avoid the crash and also hit the curb.

The Polk County man was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Port Charlotte man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

