LEE COUNTY — One Port Charlotte man is in critical condition and two others have serious injuries from a three-vehicle crash in Lee County early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Port Charlotte man, 40, was traveling in a Mercedes Benz at a high rate of speed around 2:30 a.m. on northbound U.S. 41 Business Road, south of North Shore Avenue with two passengers — a Tampa woman, 27, and another Port Charlotte man, 32.

A third Port Charlotte man, 34, was driving a Lamborghini also at a high rate of speed in the vicinity of the Mercedes on the same roadway with a 30-year-old Port Charlotte woman passenger.

The Mercedes Benz hit a curb, lost control and collided with the Lamborghini.

The Mercedes then traveled off the roadway into bushes and standing trees, and overturned into the Caloosahatchee River.

The Lamborghini traveled across the southbound lanes of travel, rotated, overturned, collided with a light pole and became engulfed in flames.


A third vehicle, driven by a 31-year-old Lehigh Acres woman, collided with debris from the crash.

The Mercedes’ driver is in critical condition. His female passenger is in serious condition; the third passenger only suffered minor injuries.

The Lamborghini driver suffered minor injuries, but his passenger, the 30-year-old Port Charlotte woman, is in serious condition.

The third driver didn’t suffer any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

