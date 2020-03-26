A Port Charlotte man died in a Sarasota County crash Wednesday after striking a truck stopped on the median of the Fruitville Road on-ramp to Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.
John Chipley Algar, 49, of Port Charlotte, was reportedly driving a Nissan van behind a Dodge truck, attempting to merge onto the interstate.
The truck's driver and right seat passenger, Marquis Lamar Jones, 27, and Reonte J. Scott, 22, both of Fort Myers, got out to make adjustments to the supplies in the bed of the truck, according to the FHP.
A third occupant, Leon Joseph Keith, 18, also of Fort Myers, stayed inside the vehicle.
Algar struck the right rear of the truck with the front left of his vehicle, causing the truck to hit Jones and Scott, the FHP reported. The truck was pushed forward and rotated counterclockwise within the grassy median, coming to a rest facing southeast.
The van came to rest within the on-ramp travel lane, facing east. Algar was transported to Doctors Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the FHP.
Scott reportedly suffered serious injuries, while Jones and Keith had minor ones. All three were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Any forthcoming charges are pending completion of the traffic homicide crash investigation.
