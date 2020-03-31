A Port Charlotte man died in a traffic crash Tuesday morning around 5:12 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
William Slater, 69, was at the stop sign facing El Jobean Road on Hollis Avenue, driving a Nissan Versa. He pulled into the intersection, reportedly failing to notice a Land Rover traveling south toward the intersection on El Jobean Road.
The driver of the Land Rover, Zahid Butt, 30, of Venice, struck the front of the Nissan as it came directly into his path, according to a press release.
Slater's vehicle rotated and came to rest in the median, while Butt's vehicle rotated and came to rest in the northbound lanes of El Jobean Road.
Slater was transported to the Sarasota Memorial North Port ER, where he died from his injuries. Butt was uninjured, the FHP reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
