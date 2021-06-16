A Port Charlotte man died in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania Monday morning.
The Reading Eagle newspaper reported Mathew M. Clemens, 31, died of blunt force trauma, according to Berks County acting coroner John M. Hollenbach.
The impact dislodged the engine from the front of the cab, according to Public Information Officer Trooper David Beohm said.
The driver of the semi declined emergency transport and was evaluated for minor injuries, the newspaper reported.
Authorities believe Clemens' car was traveling northbound around 10:30 a.m. when it struck the bridge railing over Northkill Creek, causing it to enter the southbound lane and collide with the semi before coming to a rest in the creek bed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.