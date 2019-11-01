PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man will spend 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation after being found guilty of vehicular homicide by a Lee County jury, according to the State Attorney's Office.
In November 2016, Ronald Bray, 52, was reportedly driving recklessly on Interstate 75 and swerved into the path of another car just past the exit to Colonial Boulevard in Lee County.
The driver of that vehicle, 29-year-old Brooke Felton, of Port Charlotte, swerved off the road to avoid being sideswiped by Bray's vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Her car crashed into a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder, and she died at the scene.
Bray did not stop to help and instead fled the scene, according to a press release. A passing motorist was able to follow him and get his license tag number. He was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Feb. 28, 2017.
After a three day trial this week, Bray was convicted of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
Bray also has his driver's license suspended for three years and must pay restitution to the family of the victim. He must perform 100 hours of community service at a trauma center or another facility that deals with victims of car crashes.
