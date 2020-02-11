A Port Charlotte man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after being found guilty of two counts of sexual battery by a person in a familial or custodial authority, the State Attorney’s Office announced in a press release.
James Peppers, 46, allegedly committed the criminal acts between May and June of 2017. The victim, a female child, told a family member what happened, and they went to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to report the crime.
While the family was at the Sheriff’s Office, the defendant saw their vehicle in the parking lot. According to the press release, Peppers had been on probation for a grand theft case and had a GPS monitor on his ankle due to a previous sex offense in Sarasota County in the 1990s.
Peppers reportedly cut off the monitor and ran. A K-9 Unit from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office apprehended him, and he was arrested.
Peppers was convicted after a three-day trial last week and was designated a dangerous sexual felony offender.
