PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a Port Charlotte man Tuesday for illegal littering after finding him with a trailer stuck in the mud of a vacant lot, according to a CCSO report.
The lot was in the area of Howard Avenue and Lingayen Street in Port Charlotte.
A CCSO deputy was patrolling the area around 8:30 a.m. and found fresh muddy tire tracks leading into the vacant lot on Lingayen.
The deputy followed the tracks on foot into the woods to find William Kenneth Blount, 24, standing beside a white Ford Expedition with a trailer disconnected in front of the vehicle.
A washer, dryer and other random waste was sitting on the trailer, which was stuck in the mud.
Authorities recognized Blount from a previous arrest for illegal dumping. In September 2020, Blount was found guilty of illegally dumping a boat in a wooded area near Elvington Road and Pilgrim Street in Port Charlotte.
On Tuesday, Blount told the deputy at the scene that he frequents this area — Howard Avenue and Lingayen Street — of Charlotte County and saw the trailer abandoned on the vacant lot around a week ago.
Blount went on to tell the deputy that he has checked on the trailer a couple of times since seeing it and decided to try to remove it from the property.
Deputies arrested Blount based on his presence on a vacant private lot in an undeveloped neighborhood — known as a regular spot for illegal dumping — along with his possession of the trailer and waste, and his history of illegal dumping.
Blount was charged with littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste and is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with a $1,500 bond.
