A Port Charlotte man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery on a 12-year-old victim last week.
Last May, the victim told a school resource officer that Nicholas Allen Salmen, 38, formerly of the 1500 block of Pulaski St., Port Charlotte, had been touching her since she was 5 years old and progressed to other sexual acts and rape, according to court records.
When she was 10 years old, she started to physically resist him, and he would pin her down, she said, describing multiple recent instances in which he came in while she was watching a movie and sexually battered her.
Her story was corroborated by a friend who told the officer the victim had disclosed the incidents to her in the past and on May 3, 2018, sent numerous texts about Salmen attempting to rape her and not allowing her to leave the house.
The victim’s brother stated he had not witnessed any inappropriate act himself but stated Salmen did go into the victim’s room to watch movies and spend time alone. On one occasion, he was told to stay in his room and read a book while Salmen watched a movie with the victim. He later heard a commotion which drew his attention to the living room where Salmen and the victim were arguing.
Salmen was charged by the State Attorney’s Office with sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age by a familial or custodial authority, lewd or lascivious molestation, sexual battery on a victim older than 12 but under 18 by a familial or custodial authority, and solicitation of a child 12 years of age or older to engage in sexual activity.
However, Salmen pleaded no contest only to sexual battery on a victim older than 12 but less than 18 years of age, and the remaining three charges were dropped.
Salmen was sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections and a lifetime on the sexual offender database as a sexual predator.
