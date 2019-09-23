PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man was sentenced Monday to five years in the Florida Department of Corrections for child pornography charges after entering an open plea before the court.
“The successful investigation and prosecution of this case reflects the commitment and teamwork of the Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, and the State Attorney’s Office,” CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release. “We are committed to catching these offenders and protecting our youth.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a tip was received from Twitter that child pornography was being posted on its platform from an account belonging to Jason Vasilly Cedric Poirier, 37.
Using Facebook information, investigators tracked Poirier down to his address on the 2400 block of Duke Lane in Port Charlotte.
A search of computers and cell phones at Poirier’s home resulted in the discovery of additional images depicting child pornography. Poirier was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of obscene material.
Poirier’s five years in prison will be followed by 10 years of sex offender probation. He is also required to forfeit the electronics seized during the investigation and have no contact with any minors.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.