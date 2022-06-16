PUNTA GORDA — A Port Charlotte man pleaded no contest for a 2019 kidnapping case in which he let the victim go after she started praying.
Victor Gabriel Brown Jr., 25, was adjudicated guilty for one count of false imprisonment at the Charlotte County Justice Center on Thursday.
He was sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, according to a press release from State Attorney Amira Fox's office.
"This is normally a third-degree felony, but was enhanced to a second-degree felony based on the defendant wearing a mask while committing the offense," read the press release.
Brown was also sentenced as a Habitual Felony Offender.
The charge stemmed from an incident in November 2019. A woman was out jogging near Ollie's Pond in Port Charlotte. Authorities said Brown — who was wearing a mask — grabbed her and carried her into the woods.
After Brown threw her down, the woman began to pray out loud and tried to speak to him in religious terms. Brown then held her hand and told her to go home. She suffered minor injuries.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigated. The victim was described her assailant's face, due to his mask. Detectives also tried to find a suspect by canvassing the area, but no arrests were made.
However, blood from the assailant was found on the victim's shirt, which was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for DNA testing.
By October 2020, the test found a match result with a sample in the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, identifying Brown as the defendant. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest and Charlotte County deputies found him while investigating an unrelated incident.
A pretrial conference was originally scheduled for June 29; however, a date for a plea offering and sentencing was set for Thursday.
The plea comes roughly two weeks after prosecutors filed a motion to declare that they would be seeking habitual felony offender status for Brown. He had previously pleaded no contest to charges of burglary and grand theft in 2015.
Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Garczewski, Charlotte County Felony Chief, and Assistant State Attorney Alexa Lipham prosecuted the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.