PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man is in critical condition after an early Sunday morning crash on State Road 776 near Tippecanoe Environmental Park, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The man, 77, was driving a van and was stopped in the southbound lane of Biscayne Drive for a stop sign at the intersection of S.R. 776.

A second vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old North Port woman, was traveling west on SR 776, approaching the intersection of Biscayne Drive.

The Port Charlotte man traveled into the westbound left lane of SR 776 in front of the North Port woman, colliding with her sedan.

The woman’s vehicle came to rest in the eastbound left turn lane of the roadway, and the Port Charlotte man’s vehicle did so on the grassy median and westbound left lane of SR 776.

The Port Charlotte man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The North Port woman only suffered minor injuries.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

