PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man is in critical condition after an early Sunday morning crash on State Road 776 near Tippecanoe Environmental Park, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The man, 77, was driving a van and was stopped in the southbound lane of Biscayne Drive for a stop sign at the intersection of S.R. 776.
A second vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old North Port woman, was traveling west on SR 776, approaching the intersection of Biscayne Drive.
The Port Charlotte man traveled into the westbound left lane of SR 776 in front of the North Port woman, colliding with her sedan.
The woman’s vehicle came to rest in the eastbound left turn lane of the roadway, and the Port Charlotte man’s vehicle did so on the grassy median and westbound left lane of SR 776.
The Port Charlotte man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The North Port woman only suffered minor injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.