A 92-year-old Port Charlotte man is in serious condition at Lee Memorial Hospital after crashing his scooter late Saturday morning in Port Charlotte.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, Victor Piperato, 92, was driving his 2006 Yamaha Vino scooter southbound on Merrick Lane NW around 10:40 a.m. when Kevin Kuznar, 31, backed out of a residence, located at 725 Merrick Lane NW, in a 2016 Ford Fusion, failing to yield as Piperato approached.
Piperato applied the scooter’s brakes, but swerved off the road and overturned. He fell off the scooter before it struck the rear of Kuznar’s Fusion.
Kuznar, who was not injured, was cited with failure to yield the right of way from a driveway. Piperato, who was not wearing a helmet, was charged for driving with a suspended license.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:
Dakari Gabriel Brown, 22, of Tampa. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Melisa Jean Jaynes, 51, 4000 block of Woodholm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.
Jeremiah Lee Waters, 44, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
Paul Frederick Meiller, 60, 2300 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of underlying charges, failure to appear and violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $18,000.
Peter James Rothwell, 26, 160 block of Norman St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Samuel Thomas Staples, 53, 21000 block of Casscade Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.
Angela Marie Elias, 32, 22400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: uttering altered instrument and dealing or trafficking stolen property. Bond: none.
Floyd Allen Mason, 57, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms, using firearm while under the influence of alcoholic and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by other state felon. Bond: none.
Herbert Edward Wright, Jr., 47, homeless of North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Jasmine Kapria Hatcher, 28, 9000 block of Kendale Court, Lakeworth, Fla. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Angela Lee Garay, 43, 330 block of McCoy Drive, Lake Placid. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Mike Galvan, 52, of Jacksonville. Charges: DUI and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $2,000.
George Richard Brower, 51, Fort Myers. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Patrick Johnston, 45, 8200 block of Archie St., Englewood. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, battery by intentional bodily harm and two counts of false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: none.
