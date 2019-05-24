A Port Charlotte man was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison for a 2017 vehicular homicide.
Stephen Lawrence, 63, had been accused of backing his Chevrolet truck out of his driveway into the path of 42-year-old Aaron Wesley on Feb. 1, 2017. Wesley was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle in front of Lawrence’s house and the two collided.
The crime was caught on video by Lawrence’s home security cameras. The Florida Highway Patrol believed the act to be an intentional one.
Wesley died of his injuries.
In addition to the 111-month prison sentence, Lawrence had his driver’s license suspended for life at the sentencing hearing. He must also pay court costs, cost of prosecution, and provide a DNA sample. Prior to being charged with the crime, he was a teacher at a Christian school, according to his jail booking report.
