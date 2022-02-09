JOINT BASE McGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY - A local man pleaded guilty to hitting two federal officers with his car on an Air Force base in New Jersey, according to a news release from authorities.
Hal Mark Wander, 25, of Port Charlotte, was charged with the assault in November 2020.
Authorities state Wander drove into Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, New Jersey, and managed to enter before a barrier could be raised.
The base is near Trenton, New Jersey.
According to court documents, two guards gave chase in separate vehicles — a civilian law enforcement officer employed by the U.S. Air Force and an active duty military police officer.
The civilian officer positioned his vehicle in front of Wander to make his vehicle stop. Authorities said Wander intentionally drove his car into the marked vehicle in front of him. The MP then attempted to box Wander in from behind, but Wander then backed up into him.
The civilian officer exited his car and attempted to reach into Wander’s vehicle to disable the car. Wander drove with the officer hanging on for “several feet” before the ignition was turned off. Wander’s car stopped when it hit a utility pole.
He was subsequently arrested.
Sentencing is set for June 15. According to the plea agreement signed by Wander, the maximum penalty he could receive is 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as any restitution imposed.
The plea was filed Feb. 8, but is originally dated from September 2021. In it, the Department of Justice recommended sentencing reduction in light of the fact that Wander has “clearly demonstrated a recognition and affirmative acceptance of personal responsibility for the offense charged,” as long as Wander continues to accept responsibility through the sentencing date.
