A Port Charlotte man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug charges Wednesday.
In August 2019, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy came upon a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and saw Thomas Frankenberger walking away from it carrying bags, according to the arrest report.
Deputies found a loaded black Taurus handgun in Frankenberger’s pocket, according to court records.
Inside the bags, deputies found 24.12 grams of methamphetamine, a syringe with liquid methamphetamine, two Alprazolam pills (commonly known as Xanax) and 14 bullets, among other items, according to deputies.
Frankenberger was arrested on eight charges.
In September, prosecutors dropped a grand theft of motor vehicle charge and one count of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, according to court records.
On Wednesday, Frankenberger, 29, was adjudicated guilty of amphetamine trafficking over 14 grams, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation.
Frankenberger has been in custody at the Charlotte County jail since his arrest on Aug. 21, 2019. On Wednesday, he given credit for time served on the paraphernalia charge.
Frankenberger was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for the trafficking charge and pay fines toward drug trust funds for each drug charge, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
