PUNTA GORDA — A Port Charlotte man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs.
Daniel Roy Carter, 49, offered a guilty plea for one count each of trafficking amphetamine over 28 grams and transportation of drug paraphernalia.
According to a news release from the State Attorney's Office, Carter made his plea directly to the court; the prosecutors' office was not involved in a plea agreement with the defendant.
In addition to the prison sentence, Carter will be required to pay $100,000 in fines, pay court costs and the cost of the prosecution, and complete five years of probation.
Carter was originally arrested in July 2020. He first came into contact with law enforcement when deputies arrested Kelly McLaughlin — his girlfriend at the time — at a traffic stop for transporting controlled substances.
Later that day, a deputy recognized Carter's van and conducted a separate traffic stop after the van rolled through a stop sign intersection.
A K9 was brought in to perform a free air sniff, which detected the presence of controlled substances.
A search of the vehicle subsequently turned up plastic baggies containing what was later identified as methamphetamine; he was subsequently arrested.
Assistant State Attorney Scott Patterson and Assistant State Attorney Alexa Lipham prosecuted the case.
