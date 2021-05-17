A Port Charlotte man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday following a drug conviction.
A Charlotte County jury found Robert Ward guilty of four-drug related charges on March 31.
Ward, 38, was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in August 2019, and has been in custody at the Charlotte County jail since.
A CCSO deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on Ward’s vehicle near Mango Drive in Punta Gorda on the evening of August 24, 2019. He accelerated and drove around a corner which had a blind spot. The deputy eventually caught and detained him.
Inside Ward’s vehicle, the deputy found heroin inside a meth pipe and heroin concealed inside of a cigarette box.
A neighbor who was outside mowing his lawn alerted a deputy that he found two cigarette boxes on his lawn. Inside the boxes were methamphetamine, heroin, and other narcotics. During the encounter, Ward’s phone was going off with text messages from people advising that they had money and wanted “more,” according to the arrest report.
In March, a jury found Ward guilty of trafficking in amphetamines, possession of paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
On Friday, Ward was sentenced to eight years in prison and will also have to pay a $50,000 fine and court costs.
Assistant State Attorney Scott Patterson prosecuted the case.
