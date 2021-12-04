PUNTA GORDA - A Port Charlotte man was sentenced to a combined 50 years in prison on child sexual abuse-related charges after entering a guilty plea Friday afternoon.
Eric William Cansler, 40, pleaded guilty on one count of sexual activity with a child and nine counts of possession of child pornography.
A news release from State Attorney Amira Fox’s office noted the guilty plea was made “straight to the court, giving up his right to a jury trial,” and did not constitute a plea agreement.
Cansler will also serve five years of sex offender probation and will be designated a sexual predator under Florida law. He will be required to provide a DNA sample to the state Department of Law Enforcement and pay court costs.
The charges resulted from an investigation in 2019, when a child told their mother about Cansler touching them in “an inappropriate and sexual manner.”
The mother, according to the news release, contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and confronted Cansler to “seek help.”
CCSO searched Cansler’s home and found a Go Pro camera, several SD cards, and several thumb drives in a camera bag in the garage. The devices contained “numerous photographs and videos” of child pornography, including content of Cansler participating. He was subsequently arrested.
Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Garczewski and Assistant State Attorney Tracy Detzel prosecuted the case.
