A Port Charlotte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison last week in a sexual battery case involving a victim younger than 12 years of age.
Marlin Davis, 51, of the 8400 block of Dinnano St., allegedly touched the female victim when she was staying with him for the night. The victim said Davis told her to keep it a secret, and forced her to touch his genitals.
Marlin initially told cops he had been drinking vodka heavily on the night in question. He felt bad about drinking in front of the victim and felt he voluntarily needed to be seen by a behavioral specialist, according to an arrest affidavit. He was reportedly held under a Baker Act at the Englewood Community Hospital emergency room.
He said he didn’t remember doing anything to the victim but told law enforcement it was possible, and the victim wouldn’t lie.
In a second interview, he admitted to asking the victim to touch his genitals and asking her to take off her underwear. He said she only touched him for about one second, according to his arrest affidavit.
On Jan. 28, Davis pleaded guilty to attempted sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by 17 years of probation, and was classified as a sexual predator.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.