A woman is dead and the male suspect who barricaded himself inside a Port Charlotte home is now also dead, according to police.
SWAT pleaded for the man to come out of the home at 912 Great Falls Terrace in Port Charlotte.
"This is the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. We know you're inside. Open the door."
This message was repeated continuously for hours on Wednesday morning and afternoon.
A SWAT team left the scene around 3 p.m.
The woman was allegedly found in a car across the street -- a car that was still stuck in reverse.
The area was locked down across multiple blocks and a helicopter flew overhead as the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office continued to try to defuse the situation.
As this was happening, Carla Smith, who lives immediately next door to where the suspect is located, got a call from her 17-year-old son. She was not home but her son was.
He said he was hiding in the bathroom but wanted to leave. He said he heard three shots.
"Pop, pop, pop."
Deputies eventually were able to get her son out of the home.
Schools in the area were put on lockdown but have since been reopened.
After the SWAT team left around 3 p.m., the CCSO Forensics Unit moved in.
