PUNTA GORDA — Don Turpin's wife, Lela, planned her husband's 90th birthday — a restaurant dinner with family and friends.
But first, he was going to jump out of a plane.
The Port Charlotte resident told The Daily Sun it wasn't his first jump, either.
"I jumped on my 80th and 85th birthday, and I'll do it again when it turn 95," said Turpin.
He said if he's fortunate enough to live to 100, he'll do it again.
"Then every year after that," he said with a grinned.
The Turpins used to live in Texas and moved to Florida about 20 years ago.
Turpin said he was inspired to try skydiving after former President George H.W. Bush jumped every five years, from the age of 75 to 90.
"He was in a wheelchair the last time," he said he remembers thinking. "If he can do it, I can do it."
After the Turpins moved to Port Charlotte, he learned about the Skydive SW Florida Club at Shell Creek Airpark off Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda.
Provided one is physically able and can exhibit appropriate mobility, the skydive team will take two skydivers at a time up in a small prop plane.
Each is paired with a tandem master parachutist who connects his harness to the client's.
The Turpins, their daughter Deni, her partner Donni Finkelstein and some of their friends assembled at Skydive SW Florida Club around 10 a.m. Saturday - Turpin's birthday.
Finkelstein was going to go up with Don. It was Donni Finkelstein's first jump.
Deni said she jumped with her father twice, on the two previous milestone birthdays, and her sister also jumped.
Having served in the military, Finkelstein said he had never parachuted before, although he worked around many planes and helicopters.
His day job is running the emergency vehicle maintenance department for Charlotte County, which he's done for some three decades.
Scott Patten went as Don's tandem partner, and David Scott went tandem with Finkelstein.
A third tandem master — Bruce Gifford was on hand as well.
Between the three tandem masters, they've done some 35,000 jumps, Scott said.
A group ahead of Turpin and Finkelstein were Richard and Jonathan Moulton, a father and son. Jonathan Moulton is in the National Guard, just graduated Charlotte High School and wanted to jump as a graduation present.
Kim Moulton watched on the ground with daughter Jasmine.
After the Moultons landed, Richard Moulton said the experience "ruins it for roller coasters."
Then it was Don Turpin and Finkelstein's turn.
Don was eager to go. He turned around before getting into the plane, and waved.
It took about 15 minutes for the plane to reach altitude and allow the parachutists to jump. Don and Finkelstein were jumping from 10,000 feet.
Don and Patten landed first, and Lela's husband quickly stood up and gave the thumbs up.
Turpin seemed to have more bounce in his steps, and he grinned and strode toward his family and friends, many asking how the jump was.
"Wonderful," was all he could say. "It was just as good as five years ago."
Then, he vowed he'd be doing it again — in another five years.
For more information on Skydive SW Florida Club, visit http://www.skydiveswflorida.com/.
