Florida Lottery

A Port Charlotte man claimed the top prize of $15 million from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

Adam Charlton, 48, opted to receive his winnings as a lump sum, one-time payment of $13.2 million.

He purchased the ticket at the Publix located at 3941 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda. The retailer will receive a $30,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme, launched in February, features four top prizes of $15 million — the largest prize offered by the lottery.

Scratch-off games comprise 70% of lottery ticket sales, which generated $1 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2019-20.

