Port Charlotte Middle School

Port Charlotte Middle School is expected to reopen Jan. 4 following extensive storm damage.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Public School officials received an early Christmas present Tuesday when they learned that Port Charlotte Middle School will be ready to open for the new year.

Of all the Charlotte County schools damaged by Hurricane Ian, PCMS was the worst-struck. Officials worried the school might have to be torn down and rebuilt, or repairs could take several months.


