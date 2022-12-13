PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Public School officials received an early Christmas present Tuesday when they learned that Port Charlotte Middle School will be ready to open for the new year.
Of all the Charlotte County schools damaged by Hurricane Ian, PCMS was the worst-struck. Officials worried the school might have to be torn down and rebuilt, or repairs could take several months.
Assistant Superintendent Jeff Harvey provided the Charlotte County Public School Board with an update on repairs to the district's 21 schools at Tuesday morning's workshop.
Harvey said the school won't have to be replaced.
"Students will be back after Christmas break," he said.
That's Jan. 4.
As of Tuesday, between 65% to 70% of the repair work had been done at PCMS, Harvey said.
At the October School Board meeting, Superintendent Steve Dionisio said high winds pushed air-conditioning units on the school's roof off their mountings, leaving holes in the building where water poured in.
Of the district's approximately 16,000 students, about 800 attend PCMS.
While the school was closed for evaluation, students were taught virtually.
"It (teaching virtually) was tough, but the district did a good job," district spokesman Mike Riley said.
Other schools remain open, but some, like Port Charlotte High School, are still grappling with significant damage.
"One of the most damaged areas was in the chorus and band room," Harvey told the board.
He said there was an "intrusion of water with flooding."
It will be late February before "the building will be ready to go."
Harvey provided other repair updates:
• 51 roofs are either permanently repaired or being totally replaced.
• Staff members are putting up all the fencing.
• There are people available to fix gates, but the problem is finding parts, such as sensors.
• Fields were cleared for football season, but softball and baseball lagged behind with tennis. Those sports will start soon.
• Lighting was fixed before soccer started; however, temporary lights were being used until permanent ones could be installed.
Harvey said the next step is acquiring all the permits needed for the district to complete the work.
Board member Cara Reynolds asked whether all the flashing lights in school zones have been fixed.
Harvey said some still need to be repaired or replaced.
Board members noted that in school zones where the flashing lights are still not operational, law enforcement is there with their vehicle lights flashing as a reminder for drivers to slow down.
