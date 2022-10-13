Port Charlotte Middle School

Port Charlotte Middle School won’t reopen for months due to hurricane damage. The district will house students in portable classrooms starting Nov. 1.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte Middle School won’t reopen for at least several months, the school district announced Thursday.

Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley said the school, built in 1971, had its air conditioning units on its roof.


