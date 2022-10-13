featured Port Charlotte Middle School won't reopen for months Students to get new iPads, later portable classrooms on campus By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Port Charlotte Middle School won’t reopen for months due to hurricane damage. The district will house students in portable classrooms starting Nov. 1. SUN FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte Middle School won’t reopen for at least several months, the school district announced Thursday.Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley said the school, built in 1971, had its air conditioning units on its roof.High winds tore out the units, leaving gaping holes where water poured in.The school suffered electrical, water and structural damage.“It’s not a safe place for our teachers, students and staff,” Riley told The Daily Sun.Students and staff will use virtual instruction through the district’s Canvas program until a portable campus can be set up.Every student who attends PCMS will receive a new iPad with internet connectivity built into the device. Parents will be notified about picking up the new devices.Students will be able to remain on their campus, as that’s where the portable units will be placed.The portable campus “is already on the way and is scheduled to be ready for staff and students on Nov. 1,” the district announced in a statement.The other Charlotte public schools’ reopening dates have not changed. LA Ainger Middle Schools is still set to reopen Oct. 24.The other 19 schools will be opened on Oct. 18 for students.The district has asked all staff, including those who work at LA Ainger, to report to their job sites on Oct. 17.Port Charlotte Middle School teachers and staff should report to the Peace River Elementary School cafeteria on Oct. 17.Year-round schools’ intercession activities have been planned at all three schools, and families of students there have been notified.Parents are asked to reach out to their schools with any questions concerning intercession activities.Mitigation work is continuing at the county’s schools. All of them have received some damage from Hurricane Ian.Buildings are being dried out and dehumidified, and debris removal both inside and outside continues.Also, building specialist inspections and air quality inspections continue.For further information and updates go to yourcharlotteschools.net. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 2 Sad 2 Angry 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Port Charlotte Middle School won't reopen for months Hurricane damage delays Sunseeker opening Punta Gorda tallying damage from Hurricane Ian Comcast aiming to restore local service by Saturday State court finds Punta Gorda sign ordinance unconstitutional Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Port Charlotte Middle School won't reopen for months Hurricane damage delays Sunseeker opening Punta Gorda tallying damage from Hurricane Ian Comcast aiming to restore local service by Saturday State court finds Punta Gorda sign ordinance unconstitutional
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.