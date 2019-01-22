Good people with big hearts still exist.
If you don’t believe it, just ask Port Charlotte resident Audra Guido and her son Evan, 10, who both learned that first-hand during a visit to K&K Hobby Shop on Friday.
“For all the bad news that you hear in the world, it’s so good to hear a good story,” Audra told the Sun on Sunday.
Audra took Evan to K&K, located at 3835 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, after she picked him up from school at Meadow Park Elementary, where he attends fourth grade.
While browsing the back room of the shop where the plastic models are kept, they spotted a replica of the very ship Evan’s older sister, U.S. Navy sailor Erica Jones, 19, is deployed on at Mayport Naval Base in Jacksonville: the USS New York. They pulled the 3-foot-long box down to take a closer look at the ship; however, Audra was concerned when they saw it cost about $200.
“Seeing the price, I was like ‘oohh’,” said Audra. “So, I had Evan ask the employee at the front if those models ever go on sale.”
The employee said the plastic models do not.
“Evan was sad,” Audra said. “He (went on to tell) the employees that his big sister lives on that ship and the (employees) perked up. They said, ‘That’s really cool. You must really proud of her.’”
Disappointed, Audra and Evan put the model back and went back to browsing the shop. Little did they know, an anonymous customer had overheard Evan’s conversation with the employees.
“So, one of the employees came up and asked us to show him where the (USS) New York model was,” Audra said. “We showed him and he said he would see what we could do.”
After a few minutes, a different employee approached them and handed the ship to Evan.
“It’s yours, buddy, enjoy,” said the employee, according to Audra. “Thank you sir (he said to Evan). Thank your sister for her service ... you have fun with this model.”
Evan was ecstatic as he thanked the employees.
“It was the most, best day ever,” Evan told the Sun. “I’m so proud of myself (to have it) and of my sister for being a good sister and serving (the country).”
Both Evan and his mother were in disbelief at the generosity of the customer and the store’s staff.
“I was crying,” Audra said. “It was instant tears for me being a mom. We really didn’t know who it was or how it happened. On Saturday morning, I found out that the customer actually bought it (outright).”
The store owners had already decided to discount the model before the mysterious shopper purchased the ship.
“We basically gave him a discounted rate ... what we had paid for the model,” said Lisa Kinhart, who owns the store with her husband, David. “We don’t know who (the buyer) was. We wish we knew who the guy was. It’s like this mysterious person.”
Kinhart said she and her husband didn’t worry about losing any profit on the ship.
“It was awesome,” said Kinhart, “just seeing that smile on his face.”
The store owners had told Audra they would search their sales records for that day to see if they could track the customer down through credit card information. Audra hopes to make contact with the buyer so she can say thanks.
“I wanted to make it public to praise the store and the anonymous shopper,” Audra said.
Evan believes he can complete the 760-piece model in a year or so. In the meantime, he continues to hone his building skills with LEGOs.
Audra said the story of the model and the anonymous customer’s generosity have attracted a lot of attention from friends and family on Facebook.
“We haven’t started (building) it yet,” said Audra. “This is the first time we’ve done a plastic model, so we still have to get glue and other things to put it together. There are lots of people waiting to see it finished.”
