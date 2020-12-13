PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte motorcyclist died Saturday evening from a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Chamberlain Boulevard and northbound U.S. 41 near the North Port, Port Charlotte line, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
The 42-year-old male was driving a motorcycle northbound on U.S. 41 at a high rate of speed around 6:20 p.m., approaching Chamberlain Boulevard.
The second vehicle − a van driven by a 66-year-old man with a 60-year-old female passenger, both of Port Charlotte − was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection.
The driver of the van attempted to travel through the intersection, moving in front of the approaching motorcycle.
The front the motorcycle collided with the left rear of the van. The van came to rest in the center of the U.S. 41 median while the motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle came to a final rest on the right shoulder of U.S. 41.
The driver and passenger in the van did not sustain any injuries.
FHP reports the crash to be an ongoing investigation.
