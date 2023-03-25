 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Port Charlotte’s oldest golf course — another Ian victim?

  • 0
PCGCMaryEllen.jpg

MaryEllen Ryder points out her altered backyard view.

PORT CHARLOTTE -- MaryEllen Ryder stepped out of her Beacon Drive lanai into a backyard overlooking Port Charlotte Golf Club's 14th hole.

“Looking out at this every day is so depressing,” she said, indicating a field of sun-scorched weeds and downed trees. “After Hurricane Ian, they pulled out all the sprinkler heads and rendered the golf course useless.”


PCGC9th.jpg

Port Charlotte Golf Club’s 9th hole was in great shape before Hurricane Ian.
PCGCCartPath.jpg

Cart paths are cracked and blocked by fallen trees.
PCGCClubhouse.jpg

The rear of the PCGC clubhouse was destroyed and remains unrepaired.
PCGCSand.jpg

A sand bunker with dried-out seagrass sits adjacent to a well-tended Charlotte County Utilities outpost.
PCGCTreesDown.jpg

Whole rows of trees, mowed down by Ian’s near-Cat 5 winds, remain on the ground.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred