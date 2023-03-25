Port Charlotte’s oldest golf course — another Ian victim?

PORT CHARLOTTE -- MaryEllen Ryder stepped out of her Beacon Drive lanai into a backyard overlooking Port Charlotte Golf Club's 14th hole.
“Looking out at this every day is so depressing,” she said, indicating a field of sun-scorched weeds and downed trees. “After Hurricane Ian, they pulled out all the sprinkler heads and rendered the golf course useless.”
The greens and ponds of Port Charlotte Golf Club are drying up; fishing birds including eagles, pelicans and ospreys are leaving.
Leased golf carts, mowers and clubhouse equipment are gone. Pro shop merchandise reportedly turned up in a local thrift store.
After Hurricane Ian, members were notified by email and social media to come pick up their golf clubs and personal belongings, but those who hadn’t yet returned home lost their chance.
Golfers who’d bought memberships or play cards haven’t received refunds; six new life members are out $20,000 to $25,000.
Neighborhood kids on four-wheelers and motorbikes are racing abandoned grounds where local high school golf teams once played.
The course has remained closed and untended since the hurricane, with scores of trees down and its future uncertain, while owner Justin Mays of Mays Holdings, LLC, was silent for five months.
NEIGHBORS PROTEST
Ryder and her husband, Bob Francis, love their home, which has been in her family since 1980. The couple became PCGC equity owners in 2004 and are now honorary lifetime members.
“We would do anything to keep this a golf course,” Ryder said.
Claire Rae has lived yards from the 10th green for 30 years and golfed with her late husband nearly every day.
“That’s the reason we bought the house,” she said. “I’m not going anywhere. I’ve made a lot of friends here.”
Jill and Ed Poplawski, equity owners who’ve lived beside the second green for 18 years, said, “We’d really hate to see the oldest golf course in Charlotte County sold to a developer.”
They aren’t alone.
Nearly 150 homes abut the golf course. At least that many more have peekaboo views across neighboring streets and canals.
Local Realtor Sharon Kerr of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty said, “People bought because of those views. When a golf course deteriorates, it hurts homeowners, and potential buyers will be concerned.
“Even if it is developed, I would hope that the county commissioners will preserve the integrity of that community and its green space. There’s a lot to be said for people in neighborhoods like that who truly care about one another.”
The wider golfing community is also affected.
Ryder, president of the PCGC Women’s Golf Association, said that many other local courses are eager for PCGC to reopen because of the influx of golfers seeking scarce tee times.
HISTORIC HEART OF CHARLOTTE
In the heart of Charlotte County — bordered by Conway Boulevard, Olean Boulevard and Beacon Drive — Port Charlotte Golf Club has provided 470 acres of green space and golf since 1959.
That’s when the Mackle Brothers’ General Development Corporation opened the front nine as a perk of their $10-down-$10-a-month Florida installment-plan paradise. In 1962, both nines opened as a semi-private course surrounded by GDC homes.
The course saw visits from celebrity golfer Chi-Chi Rodríguez, singer Perry Como, actor/singer Gordon MacRae and radio/TV personality Arthur Godfrey.
The course was owned by various holding companies until 2018, when it was bought by The Golf Links of Charlotte Harbor, LLC (aka Rich Smith, also owner of the scandal-ridden Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at North Port’s Bobcat Trail).
Two years later, PCGC had fallen into disrepair until Mays Holdings, then an umbrella for several different businesses, took it over to settle one of Smith’s debts and bring it back to life.
Residents agree that the club started looking better under Justin Mays.
“The biggest turnaround we’ve had in 2019 has been the Port Charlotte Golf Course,” Mays announced at the Mays Holdings Christmas Party.
The greens came back, a new irrigation system and massive pumps were installed, the clubhouse became home to a remodeled MarTeeni’s Bar & Grill with a new stage and patio, and the driving range gained a shade cover.
“We were so excited with everything Justin was doing,” said Jill Poplawski. “But as soon as the hurricane hit, he walked away and wouldn’t talk to us. We thought he was going to be better than that.”
ANOTHER LOCAL COURSE CASUALTY?
Now that PCGC is closed indefinitely, residents worry that it will suffer the fate of other local fairways that seem destined for residential lots.
North Port’s Sabal Trace Golf Course dated back to the 1970s but closed suddenly in 2015, sold at auction in 2017 and was approved for a zoning change to residential mixed-use development in 2020.
Insisting it would reopen, Rich Smith closed his Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at nearby Bobcat Trail in August 2021. Then he proposed a now-stalled 850-home residential development for the overgrown property.
The Cove of Rotonda Golf Center, off State Road 776 in Port Charlotte, was booking tee times again shortly after Hurricane Ian. Now it’s zoned for an 88-acre development of 296 single-family lots.
Now PCGC members want to know Justin Mays’ plans for their course which, according to Charlotte County Planning & Zoning, is zoned residential single-family with a maximum 3.5 units per acre.
Regardless of the zoning, a 2020 deed restriction, agreed to by Mays and the club’s 45 honorary lifetime members, declares that the club remain a golf course until whichever comes sooner: 20 years or payment of $1 million to those members and their spouses.
“Members don’t want the money,” said PCGC President Stu Orr. “They want the golf course. The penalty was in there so that he wouldn’t sell for development. We’ll do everything in our power to keep it a golf course.”
Orr says that they want to avoid litigation but recently told Mays that they’re prepared for it if necessary.
Mays couldn’t be reached for comment, but in an email shared with The Daily Sun, he wrote, “I don’t anticipate this thing going to litigation. The reason the golf course isn’t sold yet is because I’m trying to find a buyer that will keep a golf course on the property. ... Further, I don’t really think anyone realizes I didn’t have wind insurance and the cost to do the renovations and cleanup would add to the millions of dollars we’ve already spent on the course. ... I’m just as devastated as you guys are. We spent a lot of time, money and effort to get the course where it was and I was anticipating making a small profit finally, but the ROI isn’t there for me to try and do this again myself.”
In his latest communication, Mays added, “I’ve considered the members when talking to the current potential buyer. ... I truly believe that the current buyer will make everyone happy.”
Barbara DiCocco, secretary and historian of the PCGC Women’s Golf Association, said, “What happens now is unknown. Generations played here. Now we are dealing with a major loss.”
