Port Charlotte’s Save A Lot supermarket is officially closing Jan. 9.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte’s discount supermarket Save A Lot is officially closing its doors Jan. 9.

Before closing, the store will have 20% off of dairy, frozen and lunch meat, according to general manager Chris Jarvis.

“(The products) probably won’t last because there’s not much left,” Jarvis added.

This isn’t the only Save A Lot in our area, though. North Port has one on 12600 South Tamiami Trail open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays. Englewood has a store 431 S. Indiana Ave. open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Additionally, there is a location in Arcadia at 1325 East Oak St. open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The Port Charlotte store is located at 1825 Tamiami Trail and is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

