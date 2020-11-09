A 70-year-old Port Charlotte registered sex offender was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a long history of possession of child pornography.
In 2002, William Henry Thomas was found guilty for possession of child pornography in Port Charlotte, which by law made him a registered sex offender. He was placed on five years probation.
In 2018, an investigation showed that Thomas was using a website to discuss, trade and post links to child pornography.
Williams had accounts on two messaging programs, which he had not reported per his registered sex offender obligations.
The FBI Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Thomas on April 12, 2018, on one charge of transmission of pornography by electronic device by person in another state and two counts of failure to comply with registration law.
During a search of Thomas’ vehicle, a pair of children’s underwear and a pair of binoculars were found, according to an arrest report.
Williams pleaded, and on Friday was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of sexual predator probation.
