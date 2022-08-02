Caleb Ziegelbauer

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE - A GoFundMe account set up to defray medical costs for the Port Charlotte teen battling a life-threatening condition exceeded a little more than half its goal.

The account, wake-up-caleb (https://www.gofundme.com/f/wake-up-caleb) had 724 donors who gave a total of $53,596. The goal is $100,000.


