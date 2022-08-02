Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been at Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers since July 9.
Doctors began treatment July 10 for an infection which his family believes he contracted in the waters off the Port Charlotte Beach Complex.
Caleb and many members of his extended family live in Port Charlotte.
Elizabeth Ziegelbauer said previously that Caleb "was in the water only a short time" on July 1.
His cousins and siblings also went into the water, but no one else fell ill after their outing that day.
Caleb began to experience headaches, fever and hallucinations over the next several days. His family brought him to Golisano, where he put on "an amoeba protocol," Elizabeth Ziegelbauer said.
The family said they believed Caleb had contracted a brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria fowleri.
The Department of Health in Charlotte County maintains there are no confirmed positive cases of the brain-eating amoeba in Charlotte County.
A State Department of Health spokesperson in Tallahassee confirmed that there are no cases in the entire state of Florida; the last two cases occurred in 2020.
The state spokesperson said the brain-eating amoeba cannot live in salt water, which would kill it, he said.
The waters off the beach complex are brackish, containing salt.
Elizabeth Ziegelbauer said Caleb seldom goes in the water and the family's July 1 excursion to the beach was the first beach or swimming outing in a while.
Another aunt, Katie Chiet, posted an update on social media Monday.
"Our sweet Caleb is still resting in ICU," it said. "He was extubated last night; he's breathing on his own, stable, and being loved on by his parents. He's in a minimally conscious state, so he has very short periods of awareness/wakefulness, but is otherwise sleeping and fighting like hell."
Chiet said Caleb's parents are caring for him.
"They're overwhelmed and just need to lean on each other," she stated.
Chiet wrote the MRI showed inflammation in his brain, "especially by his nasal canal."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.