Port Charlotte Town Center will soon have another vacancy.
Charlotte Russe, a teen clothing retailer, announced this week that they would be closing all locations, including in Port Charlotte.
According to news reports, Charlotte Russe is liquidating and closing all its stores after filing for bankruptcy.
The online store has shutdown, linking shoppers to a store locator. The going out of business sale has begun with 40 percent off all merchandise.
"The closing of Charlotte Russe, provides an opportunity to bring new tenants to Port Charlotte Town Center," said Port Charlotte Town Center general manager, Barbara Roche.
"Our leasing team is in discussions with potential new tenants to fill the space and we will announce plans when we are able," she said.
It is unclear when exactly the retailer will shut its doors for good.
Marketing director, John Scherlacher, said it will depend primarily on the store's inventory.
Lingerie retailer, Victoria's Secret, will say goodbye to 53 of its stores in the coming weeks. However, the location at Port Charlotte Town Center will remain open.
Charlotte Russe becomes the third national retailer in Port Charlotte Town Center to close this year. Sear's closed last weekend, after weeks of liquidation sales.
And last month, Payless ShoeSource announced it would close over 2,000 of its stores, including its location at Port Charlotte Town Center.
Liquidation sales began there two weeks ago. A final closing date has yet to be announced.
