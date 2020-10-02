A Port Charlotte strip mall has been sold for $7.1 million.
Town & Country Plaza, a 55,160-square-foot retail property on U.S. 41 just north of Edgewater Drive, was sold to an undisclosed buyer. The transaction was brokered by Marcus & Millichap commercial real estate firm in Tampa.
Jim Shiebler, James Garner and James Medefind, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Tampa office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.
“Through our proven marketing process and blanketed exposure, we built a market and high level of demand for the asset, generated numerous offers and created a true competitive environment,” said Jim Shiebler, in a press release. “This transactional timeline did not unfold without its challenges, particularly during the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The shopping plaza is located at at 4265 Tamiami Trail.
“The asset is currently occupied by multiple name brand tenants with corporate backed lease guarantees with staggered lease expirations and healthy increases,” the press release states. “The attractive mix of recession proof and service-based tenants ensures stabilization of asset into the future. Town & Country Plaza is located near a Publix supermarket and the $470 million new Sunseeker Resort.”
