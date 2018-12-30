While Port Charlotte resident Hope Green, 43, was being searched by law enforcement Saturday morning, they said she allowed something large to fall from her bra to her pants.
“A large bulge was now noticeable in the front of (Green’s) pants,” an arrest record through the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office states.
This bulge was discovered to be 54.3 grams of meth.
This all started with a routine traffic stop when Green was pulled over Saturday morning at 1 a.m. for not bringing her truck to a complete stop at a posted stop sign.
Ultimately, deputies searched her vehicle and found a cut blue straw containing opiates. The deputies then searched Green. Due to a female deputy not being available to search Green, a male deputy told her to pull her bra away from her chest without exposing herself.
As she did this, she “immediately grabbed the waistband of the front of her pants,” allowing something to fall in them. This was a large bag containing almost two ounces of meth, the record shows.
Green was charged with trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamines and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. She was held at the Charlotte County Jail Saturday on $60,000 bond.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Scott Jay Fontaine Jr., 37, homeless of Murdock. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Darin James Anderson, 49, 213900 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Tammy Lynn Diedrick, 42, 22000 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Justin Scott Deitrich, 18, 1700 block of Ripley St., North Port. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $10,000.
• Daniil Slashchev, 35, of Colorado. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $240.
• Tayiah Nicole Laleman, 20, 400 block of Quail Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Michael Joseph Rusden, 54, 900 block of Liberty St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Salvatore Vincent Siciliano, 33, 20200 block of Xita Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Dreall Lemond Williams, 43, 1600 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Thomas Joseph McGuinness, 31, 3100 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Isaac Jacob Borst, 33, 22200 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Robert Daryll Meece, 46, of Indiana. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
— Compiled by Liz Hardaway
