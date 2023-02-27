Dominique Anita Hughes

Dominique Anita Hughes

 PHOTO PROVIDED FROM CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — A woman has been charged for allegedly filing at least five fraudulent voter registrations.

Dominique Anita Hughes, 35, of Port Charlotte, allegedly used her own address and that of a family member to wrongly register five people, according to authorities.


