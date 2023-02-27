PORT CHARLOTTE — A woman has been charged for allegedly filing at least five fraudulent voter registrations.
Dominique Anita Hughes, 35, of Port Charlotte, allegedly used her own address and that of a family member to wrongly register five people, according to authorities.
The charges against Hughes concern a list of registrations completed in last November and December from Hard Knocks Strategies LLC, a political strategy firm in Broward County.
An employee of the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections flagged 30 registration forms as suspicious, believing that the same person filled out all of the forms.
The case was referred to an investigator from the State Attorney's Office, who subsequently contacted Hard Knocks Strategies to find the name of the canvasser for those forms.
The firm identified Hughes as the canvasser.
The investigator then met with Hughes at her home on Augusta Avenue. The investigator noted that four people from the registrations listed their address as her own.
When questioned, she allegedly admitted that none of the four people live at the address.
Before continuing to talk, Hughes asked investigators to wait for relatives of hers to arrive. They arrived shortly after and the discussion continued.
Hughes allegedly admitted to filling out the forms improperly but began to "ramble," according to investigators.
Both Hughes and her relatives explained she has a medical condition though the diagnosis is redacted in the report.
At another point in the discussion, Hughes allegedly tells investigators that another person gave her the information to fill out the forms.
The report alleges Hughes acted alone and filled out the forms without her employer's knowledge.
However, it also notes that Hard Knocks Strategies appeared to have no background check procedures, citing three previous convictions Hughes had for "crimes of dishonesty" and previous appearances in both Drug Court and Mental Health Court.
Hughes was ultimately charged with five counts each of possession of another person's ID card and submitting a false voter registration. She was later released from Charlotte County Jail on $25,000 total bond.
